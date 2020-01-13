LONDON — On a night South Laurel High School honored the 1977, 1978, 1979, 1987 and 1991 Laurel County Lady Cardinals state championship teams, Chris Souder’s squad put on a show.
South Laurel dominated during Friday’s 79-43 50th District win over Whitley County behind a 30-point scoring effort by senior Sydnie Hall, who also knocked down eight 3-pointers.
Senior Amerah Steele reached the 2,000-point plateau after turning in a nine-point scoring effort. Steele wore teammate Ally Collett’s No. 3 jersey during the game, as a tribute to Collett after it was announced Thursday she suffered a partially torn PCL that would sideline her the remainder of the season.
”Our team was amazing tonight, not just the play, but the way the entire night went down,” Souder said. “First recognizing all the tradition in the gym, Coach (Walter) Hulett spoke to our team before the game and when he was finished, I was ready to play myself. Amerah Steele deciding to wear No. 3 to honor Ally — what a teammate to share her special night with Ally. Then the game started and Sydnie Hall hits eight 3s in the first half.
“So not only has all the adversity allowed me to play a lot of younger kids, but I am blown away how tight our team has become,” he added. “Our locker room makes me proud to be their coach. So like I said it was an amazing night.“
South Laurel, who was wearing replica jerseys of the 1977 state title team, built an early lead before heating up in the second quarter.
Hall caught fire and scored 25 of her team’s 33-second quarter points to help push the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 49-23 at halftime.
South Laurel continued to dominate in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Colonels, 22-12 while putting the game out of reach at 71-35.
Emily Cox also scored in double figures for South Laurel, finishing with 13 points while Clara Collins finished with a nine-point scoring effort.
“Lastly, the replica uniforms were a huge hit,” Souder said. “A big thanks to the Proffitts and BSN for replicating the 1977 uniforms.”
The win improved the Lady Cardinals to 11-4 overall and 4-0 versus 50th District opponents.
The Lady Colonels, who led in scoring by Linsey Lawson’s 14 points, fell to 5-10 and 0-3 against 50th District opponents.
South Laurel will travel to play Corbin Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Whitley County will be back in action Tuesday at home against Harlan. Game time is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
South Laurel 79, Whitley County 43
South Laurel 16 33 22 8 79
Whitley County 11 12 12 8 43
Whitley County (43) — Lawson 14, Shope 8, R. Anderson 3, Lewis 2, Monhollen 2, Brown 1, Wilder 2, Housley 3, D. Anderson 3, Douglas 5.
South Laurel (79) — Steele 9, Hall 30, Howard 6, Cox 13, Collins 9, Jones 3, Miller 2, Mills 5, Turner 2.
