MANCHESTER — It was too little, too late for Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars on Tuesday.
North Laurel had hopes of sweeping 49th District rival Clay County after pulling off a 2-1 win over the Tigers on Monday but fell behind early before attempting to rally late, eventually falling, 6-4.
Clay County scored three runs in both the first and seconds and kept a 6-0 lead until the sixth inning when North Laurel added four runs.
The Jaguars couldn’t get any closer, though, falling to 6-4 overall, and 1-1 against 49th District opponents.
“We got down early 6-0 in the second inning, and it was looking like five inning game but, we fought back giving ourselves a chance,” McWhorter said. “We were down 6-4, and had the bases loaded, and Will Hellard squared one up and the kid caught it at the fence.
“Nathan Sanders came in to pitch, giving up no hits, and no runs,” he added. “I was really proud of Nathan. We also had a runner on as the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning but it wasn't meant to be today. We’ve had two good games back-to-back days.”
Austin Smith led North Laurel with a two-hit effort while Kyler Elza and Noah Rush each finished with a hit and RBI apiece. Connor McKeehan also had a hit in the loss.
Seth Elkins took the loss on the mound, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs in two and one/thirds innings of work. Nate Sanders pitched the remainder of the game, tossing three and one/thirds of scoreless and hitless innings while striking out three batters.
