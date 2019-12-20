Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash set to tip-off Saturday

LONDON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are coming off another WYMT Mountain Classic championship performance and now have hopes of turning in another impressive effort during their three-game stay in the Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash.
The event tips-off at South Laurel High School on Saturday and will run through Monday.
Souder decided to host the event after seeing teams struggle to find a pre-Christmas event to play in.
“There should be some very competitive games and that is the real purpose,” he said. “Three of the teams are staying in town for two nights, so that benefits the community. There will be three games per day, so it is a good opportunity to come out and see some good basketball.”
South Laurel will be joining Danville, Grant County, Covington Holy Cross, and Oldham County as the participating teams in the Tim Short Cardinal Clash Tournament.
“All of the teams coming in are off to a good start, so there should be good games,” Souder said. “Games and tournaments this time of the year are good because they allow you to simulate what postseason play is all about.”
South Laurel will play Covington Holy Cross on Saturday at 7:45 p.m., Oldham County on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and Grant County at 2:45 p.m. on Monday.
Souder said since the event doesn’t crown a winner, his Lady Cardinals will focus on getting better each game while getting ready for their tournament in West Palm Beach, Fla. after Christmas.
He mentioned the event will also be giving out different awards each day.
“On Saturday, we will give a member off each winning team an Ultimate Teammate Award and on Sunday, we will give the Best Defender Award. On Monday, we will give a Best Offensive Player Award.”
Tim Short Cardinal Christmas Clash
at South Laurel High School
Saturday, Dec. 21
Somerset vs. Oldham County, 4 p.m.
Danville vs. Grant County, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Holy Cross, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Grant County vs. Somerset, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Danville, 6 p.m.
Oldham County vs. South Laurel, 7:45 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Holy Cross vs. Somerset, 11 a.m.
Danville vs. Oldham County, 1 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Grant County, 2:45 p.m.
