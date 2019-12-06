Tim Short 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge set to tip-off Saturday at SLHS

LONDON — Some of the best girls basketball teams in the 12th and 13th Regions will be showcased during Saturday’s Tim Short 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge at South Laurel High School.
South Laurel coach Chris Souder said putting the event together made sense with many 12th Region schools being pretty close geographically to the 13th Region.
“In college, they have the SEC/ACC-type challenges, so I thought, 'let's do a 12th vs 13th Region Challenge.' Tim Short was awesome in wanting to sponsor our event.”
Middlesboro and Boyle County will tip things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. before seeing Lincoln County vs. Bell County follow at 1 p.m.
Souder was able to get 14th Region’s Hazard Lady Bulldogs to play Danville at 3 p.m. while Whitley County will play Rockcastle County at 5 p.m.
“You always want your events to be competitive, so we came up with this schedule and feel like there will be some really good matchups the entire day,” Souder said. “One of the games that catch my attention is Whitley versus Rockcastle. Whitley is gonna be on the rise and I think this will be one of Rock's better teams they have had the past few years.”
Souder’s Lady Cardinals will face-off against his former team, Mercer County, at 7 p.m. He guided the Lady Titans to consecutive state titles in 2017 and 2018.
“Mercer will be a 12th Region contender and they pose matchup problems with us because of their quickness,” Souder said. “They still have kids on that team that have State Championship rings so they know how to win. In terms of going against my former team, it is a little weird but it is OK because it is just a game and we will both compete hard, and win or lose, we will hug after the game. I put my heart and soul in that program but now my heart and soul are here, so either way, I can’t lose.”
The event is something Souder hopes can continue in the future.
“We would love to grow this event,” he said. “I have talked to some 12th Region coaches and we may rotate each year, like Mercer and Lincoln both have said they would be interested in hosting next season, and then maybe a different 13th Region team hosting the following year, and if not, we, of course, would love to host each year.”
Tim Short 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge
At South Laurel High School
Saturday, Dec. 7
Middlesboro vs. Boyle Co, 11 a.m.
Bell County vs. Lincoln County, 1 p.m.
Hazard vs. Danville, 3 p.m.
Whitley County vs. Rockcastle County, 5 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Mercer County, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.