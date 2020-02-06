There was little doubt where the South Laurel Cardinals were going for a basket every time Harlan County made a run in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game.
Matt Cromer, the Cards’ star senior guard, hit five straight shots to close the game as South fought off several comeback bids by the Bears to win 64-57. Cromer finished with 35 points, hitting 11 of 19 shots from the field.
“He’s rated the No. 1 player in the region for a reason,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “We talked about some things we needed to do, but we didn’t do a good job of it. He’s hard to guard though. He’s a heck of a player.”
Brett Norvell added 13 points for the 19-4 Cardinals.
Senior guard Taylor Spurlock paced the Bears with 22 points. Josh Turner and Tyler Cole added 11 and 10 points, respectively, as HCHS fell to 16-7.
The Bears played without starting point guard Trent Noah for the second straight game due to back inflammation.
South Laurel plays host to North Laurel today.
SOUTH LAUREL (19-4)
Alex Hostetler 3-5 0-2 6, Micah Anders 2-3 2-2 8, Brett Norvell 6-10 0-0 13, Matt Cromer 11-19 9-9 35, Caden Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Ford Breeding 0-0 0-0 0, Wes Wright 0-0 2-2 2, Fischer Proffitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-39 13-15 64.
HARLAN COUNTY (16-7)
Jacob Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Taylor Spurlock 8-15 4-4 22, Jackson Huff 3-7 0-0 6, Tyler Cole 3-10 4-4 10, Jaosh Turner 5-6 1-2 11, Elisha Smallwood 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Helton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-45 11-12 57.
South Laurel 11 15 18 20 — 64
Harlan County 12 9 16 20 — 57
3-point goals: South Laurel 7-16 (Cromer 4-8, Anders 2-3, Norvell 1-4, Payne 0-1), Harlan County 2-9 (Spurlock 2-5, Wilson 0-1, Turner 0-1, Huff 0-2). Rebounds: South Laurel 16, Harlan County 20. Turnovers: South Laurel 9, Harlan County 10. Fouled out: None.
