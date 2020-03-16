LONDON — Laurel County turned out to be the theme when it came to the 2019-20 Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Girls Basketball Awards.
South Laurel senior Ally Collett earned Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row while North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan was named Richard Jones Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. Seventh-grader Halle Collins has a breakout season that led to her Newcomer of the Year award.
Collett was sidelined nine games this season due to a partially torn PCL but put in the work to turn in another solid campaign. She averaged 18.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game while leading the Lady Cardinals in assists with seven per game.
Mahan guided the Lady Jaguars to a 28-5 mark along with their third straight 49th District title and a third consecutive appearance in the 13th Region Girls Tournament championship game.
Collins turned in a stellar season as a freshman by averaging 14.4 points per game along with a team-best 6.8 rebound per-game average. She also led the team with a 53.8 percent (182-of-338) shooting percentage.
Below is a complete list of the Kemper Home Furnishing 13th Region Media Girls Basketball Awards and All-Region Teams:
Girls
Player of the Year
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Coach of the Year
Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Newcomer of the Year
Halle Collins, North Laurel
Girls First Team
POY: Ally Collett, South Laurel
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Kaylee Mathis, Clay County
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Taya Davis, Jackson County
Lillie Hall, Williamsburg
Girls Second Team
Sydnie Hall, South Laurel
Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
Morgan Blakey, Harlan County
Presley Partin, Knox Central
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Girls Third Team
Abby Harris, Bell County
Gracie Jervis, North Laurel
Halle Collins, North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Raegan King, Pineville
Girls Fourth Team
Taylah McQueen, Bell County
Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird
Taylor Asher, Clay County
Lindsey Shope, Whitley County
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Girls Honorable Mention
Isabel Gray, North Laurel; Brianna Gallegher, Barbourville; Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg; Ella Karst, Harlan; Kailey Owens, Middlesboro; Marissa Scott, Corbin; Reis Anderson, Whitley County; Clara Collins, South Laurel; Natalee King, Harlan; Madison Chapman, Williamsburg; Katie Housley, Whitley County; Ashtyn Myers, Bell County; Brianna Howard, South Laurel; Abbagail Smith, Barbourville; Alexis Lewis, Clay County; Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp; Hannah Wood, Harlan County; Kassydee Owens, Harlan County; Emily Cox, South Laurel; Amber Creech, Jackson County; Zoey Liford, Knox Central; Eden Lakes, Jackson County; Darcie Anderson, Whitley County; Emilie Field-Darragh, OBI; Natalie Moses, Williamsburg; Jaycee Monhollen, Whitley County; Kenady Ward, Jackson County.
