LONDON — The entire North Laurel Lady Jaguar roster received playing time during North Laurel’s 82-22 rout of 49th District for Oneida Baptist on Saturday.
Twelve players scored in the 60-point victory for the Lady Jaguars with Gracie Jervis leading the way with an 11-point scoring effort while Brooke Nicholson and Chloe McKnight each scored 10 points apiece.
“When you are playing a district game, no matter who it is, it is the most important game on your schedule,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahon said. “Our starters only played four minutes and fifty seconds of the game and everyone got some very good experience today. Gracie Jervis, in her short time in the game, scored 11 points and helped get us the early lead. We had multiple people on our team contribute and showed some growth today. “I think two of the more impressive performances were by a couple of our young seventh graders, Saige Mcclure, who had eight points and five rebounds, and Brooke Nicholson, who had 10 points — both played well on the defensive end. It’s games like this that you get to see just how good some of your young kids are and we have so many. It makes you excited for the future.”
North Laurel knocked down three 3-pointers while Halle Collins scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, allowing the Lady Jaguars to build a 29-7 advantage.
Mahan’s said was able to outscore the Lady Mountaineers, 17-4, during the third quarter while building a comfortable 46-11 halftime edge during the process.
Two 3-pointers by Jervis combined with six points by McClure allowed North Laurel to push its lead to 69-14 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
The Lady Jaguars put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring Oneida Baptist, 13-8, during the fourth quarter.
“You have to give OBI credit too, their girls play hard through it all,” Mahan said. “Coach Jacinta Oliveira does a great job. OBI may or may not have a lot of wins this season, but you can tell they work hard for her and never quit. At the end of the day, those are the real lessons we are supposed to be teaching.“
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action at home Tuesday with a 6 p.m. battle against Red Bird.
North Laurel 82, Oneida Baptist 22
Oneida Baptist 7 4 3 8 22
North Laurel 29 17 25 13 82
Oneida Baptist (22) — Fields 8, Schroeder 9, Metegar 2, Howard 3.
North Laurel (82) — Valentine 8, Gray 3, Jervis 11, E. Sizemore 7, Collins 8, B. Sizemore 2, McKnight 10, McClure 8, Black 2, Nicholson 10, Blair 6, Bruner 7.
