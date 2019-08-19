CORBIN — A rematch of last year’s 13th Region championship game took place Saturday with Corbin getting two goals by Cade Moore to slip past South Laurel, 2-0.
Moore scored seven minutes into the contest to give his team an early 1-0 lead and added his second goal seven minutes into the second half allowing the Redhounds to remain unbeaten at 2-0 while the Cardinals fell to 1-1-1.
“It was a tough loss for us,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “Corbin is a solid team and were well prepared. We looked nervous in the first half and didn't play well at all. We came out a little better in the second half.”
South Laurel continued to pressure offensively in the second half but still couldn’t find the back of the net.
“We had opportunities to score when we did get organized, but couldn’t find the net,” Marcum said. “We have to get better at shooting with control. Corbin has a great looking team. They should have a strong season.”
Despite the loss, Marcum said the early matchup with their district and region rival allowed him to see what his team needed to work on as the season progresses.
“We have definitely played better matches and it’s always frustrating when you know you can play better,” he said. “It is very early in the season and this allowed us to see some weaknesses that we need to correct. We have to go back out and play a very good Lincoln County team on Monday and Barbourville Tuesday. Then we have a couple of days we can get back on the training field and work the areas we need to fix.”
South Laurel’s road matchup with Lincoln County is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.