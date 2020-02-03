LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday, dropping a 77-60 decision to 12th Region power Casey County.
The Lady Rebels had three players score in double figures and did their damage from long range, knocking down 13-of-20 3-point attempts.
The game was close throughout, but Casey County began to pull away in the third quarter and outscored North Laurel (20-3), 38-27, during the second half.
The Lady Jaguars struggled from the floor, hitting only 19-of-51 shot attempts, including an 0-for-8 effort from behind the arc. They were also outrebounded, 31-25.
“Today is the type of game we needed,” Mahan said. “Casey County is a good team with very good senior leadership. You add that with a team that was shooting well and it was a recipe for disaster. I didn’t feel like we played bad, but it was the fact they played good and we eventually ran out of gas.
“The schedule we have left will help better prepare us for postseason and I’m glad it will,” he added. “The fact that we looked tired in the third quarter is on me. I will have us better prepared in the future for games like this. Regardless of the game, though, you can see how much our seniors (Gracie Jervis and Isabel Gray) mean to us. We have two special kids, who have done so much for our program.”
The Lady Rebels led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter and 39-33 at halftime and took a commanding 60-47 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring North Laurel, 17-13, during the final eight minutes of the game.
Hailee Valentine led the Lady Jaguars with 25 points while Emily Sizemore added 16 points and Gracie Jervis finished with 12 points.
North Laurel will be back in action on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Madison Southern.
The two teams played on Jan. 20 with the Lady Jaguars coming away with a 69-60 victory.
Casey County 77, North Laurel 60
Casey County 20 19 21 17 77
North Laurel 16 17 14 13 60
Casey County (77) — Chansler 3, Lee 9, Cundiff 11, Stephens 4, Cravens 14, Duggins 19, Wilkey 17.
North Laurel (60) — Valentine 25, Jervis 12, Sizemore 16, Collins 7.
