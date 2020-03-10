TOUGH TEST AHEAD: Sacred Heart awaits South Laurel in Sweet Sixteen's first round

LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals will be facing off against a familiar foe when they go up against No. 2 ranked Sacred Heart on Thursday at noon during first-round action of the Sweet Sixteen.
The two teams played on Jan. 4 in the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout with the Valkyries pulling out a 74-50 win.
During the game, Sacred Heart (32-2) had four players score in double figures with 24 points while Triniti Ralston scored 15 points while University of Kentucky signee Erin Toller added 13 points and Destinee Marshall finished with 11 points.
The Valkyries hit 31-of-60 shot attempts while outrebounding the Lady Cardinals, 38-26.
South Laurel (26-6) struggled shooting the ball, hitting on 14-of-44 shot attempts, including a 6-of-24 effort from 3-point range.
Ally Collett scored 18 points in the loss while Amerah Steele finished with 13 points.
A couple of things have changed since the first meeting, though.
Even though he knows his team will enter Thursday’s game as an underdog, South Laurel coach Chris Souder said his Lady Cardinals will be ready for the challenge.
“We’ve got a tough draw, but hey, we are there,” he said. “We played Sacred Heart earlier this year and they’re by far the best team we’ve played. We are going to prepare and see what we can do. These kids are going to go out and give it their all.
“I told them that this is bonus basketball,” Souder added. “Their career is going to end on Rupp Arena’s floor. Whether it’s on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or even Sunday, but it’s going to end there and how much sweeter can that be? If we don’t win, there isn’t going to be any tears, just tears of joy. We are going to have our heads up and have a good time.”
Sacred Heart will be without the services of Marshall, who is third on the team in scoring with a 13.4 points per game average while South Laurel now has the services of center Rachel Presley, who is averaging 12.4 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.
The Valkyries lost the services of Marshall for the remainder of the season after she suffered a broken hand in an automobile accident on Feb. 21.
Sacred Heart’s lone loss (a 70-59 decision to Bullitt East) to an in-state team came on the same day of Marshall’s injury. The Valkyries have reeled off five consecutive wins since, including their 60-35 win over Christian Academy-Louisville during the 7th Region Girls Tournament championship game on Saturday.
