RICHMOND — North Laurel had five players out with flu, but still managed to find a way to grab a 52-49 win on the road Tuesday against Madison Southern.
The Lady Jaguars (21-3) also overcame a dismal 15-of-46 shooting effort, including going 3-of-13 from 3-point territory to pick up their second win of the season over the Lady Eagles.
”After a strong start, we allowed some early foul trouble and a physical game to cause us some issues,” North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan said. “You could also see the lack of depth as we had five layers out with the flu. With a 15-2 lead with 3:38 in the first quarter, we score two points in the next seven minutes of play.
”Their physicality was frustrating but was what our team needed,” he added. “We are learning how to win in different types of games. The only thing that is worrisome to me from this game is that we stopped moving the ball which is a huge key to us offensively. This is two games in a row that we have not made the right decisions on offense and you can see it in our overall scoring. The best part of being with this team has been we played for each other, but as we were physically getting beaten, we worried more and more about ourselves. That has to change and I’m sure it will.”
North Laurel has a 17-10 advantage going into the second quarter, but Madison Southern rallied to tie the game at 24 apiece at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars used a 17-10 run in the third quarter to build a 41-34 lead but had to hold off a late rally by Madison Southern to secure the win.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins led North Laurel with 19 points and nine rebounds while Hailee Valentine followed with 15 points.
Mahan’s squad is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Hazard.
North Laurel 52, Madison Southern 49
North Laurel 17 7 17 11 52
Madison Southern 10 14 10 15 49
North Laurel (52) — Valentine 15, Gray 3, Nicholson 2, Jervis 3, Sizemore 8, Collins 19, McKnight 2.
Madison Southern (49) — Walters 9, Cornelison 21, Daniels 1, Flannery 1, Richardson 5, Estep 9,
Sparks 3.
