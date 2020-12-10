Eddie Mahan's Northside Queens captured the Premier Hoops Frozen Rope Silver Division championship this past weekend in Bristol, Tennessee.
Tourney champs ...
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New businesses opening in Laurel area
- London unveils Christmas lights driving tour with 60 participants
- Local entrepreneurs donate $20,000 to London's Love Local Fund
- London Police K-9 Dora makes drug bust first day on the job
- Thanksgiving week results in numerous drug arrests
- ALFORD: Want a smile? Put down the joke book and read the Bible
- Murder cases reset for hearings
- Laurel County reports 13th COVID related death on Friday
- Gov. Beshear: Time running out for Kentuckians to receive utility assistance
- London Fire Department responds to home attic fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.