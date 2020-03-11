CORBIN — After scoring only one point during Friday’s semifinal win over Clay County, South Laurel senior Ally Collett knew she had another chance to contribute to her team’s run for a regional crown.
Whether it would be playing defense, rebounding the ball or finding the open player on offense, Collett said the only thing on her mind was to be sure she and her teammates would make the trip to this week’s Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
Mission accomplished.
Collett turned in a team-best 26 points and six assists while grabbing six rebounds to earn the 13th Region Girls Tournament MVP honors while helping the Lady Cardinals to the 13th Region crown.
She also had five steals, hit two free throws and hit a perfect 8-of-8 shot attempts from the free-throw line as South Laurel secures its first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2008.
“Ally Collett was the Ally Collett of old tonight, man,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “For somebody that didn’t have a very good game the other night, she came back and played well. She was frustrated with herself and she came back and responded well.”
Collett said the key to success on Saturday was focusing on a way to win a region championship after last season’s heartbreak.
“The biggest thing I want to do is win,” she said. “I don’t care if I score zero points or 50, I just want to win. I prayed and prayed last night to find a way to win. I just wanted to make sure I could help us accomplish what we set out to do. If I don’t score, you’re still going to have to pick your poison. We just have so many scorers. It is an amazing honor (to be named MVP). It was a good game and I was honored to be named MVP.
“Coming off a loss last year, we knew we had to do something this year. Every practice we had this year, we took it personally. We felt like we had to prove a point and who we were and what we wanted to accomplish. We had a different mindset and had a chip on our shoulders. We were able to accomplish winning the region and it’s amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.