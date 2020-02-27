MCKEE — North Laurel punched its ticket into next week’s 13th Region Boys Tournament after upending Jackson County for the third time this season with an 81-51 decision.
The Jaguars dominated from start to finish, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before cruising to the 30-point victory.
Isaiah Alexander led North Laurel with 21 points while hitting 7-of-9 shot attempts. He also turned in a 4-of-6 from 3-point territory. Reed Sheppard added 16 points and 11 assists while Ryan Davidson scores 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
“This is a good start (to the postseason),” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Our guys made some shots early and we were able to get the lead. We just wanted to come out and get the win and advance to the championship game — we were able to do that tonight. I thought we gave an outstanding defensive effort. Isaiah Alexander was outstanding tonight.”
“We wanted to come in and make them make some basketball plays,” he added. “We did a nice job creating turnovers tonight. We created 16 turnovers and 11 of those were steals — steals lead to points. I was pleased with our effort tonight.”
North Laurel built a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 28 points in the second quarter before taking a 43-20 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Jaguars connected on 16-of-31 shot attempts in the first half, including a 7-of-17 effort from 3-point range.
Jackson County struggled from the floor, hitting only 6-of-16 shot attempts while getting beat on the boards, 17-10. The Generals also turned the ball over eight times.
North Laurel continues to pull away in the second half, outscoring Jackson County, 38-31.
The Jaguars limited the Generals to 9-of-28 shooting during the final 16 minutes and 15-of-44 for the game.
Valentine’s squad connected on 26-of-55 shot attempts, including an 11-of-30 effort from behind the arc. North Laurel outrebounded Jackson County, 33-28, forced 11 steals and a total of 16 turnovers.
The Jaguars are scheduled to play in Friday’s 49th District Boys Tournament championship game at 8 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Clay County and Red Bird.
“Our goal was to get to the region tournament,” Valentine said. “Now our next goal is to get to the region finals. You can do that one of two ways, you can win your way in or you can go in as a runner-up. We will see what these guys want to do on Friday night.”
49th District Boys Tournament
at Jackson County
Semifinals
North Laurel 81, Jackson County 51
North Laurel 20 23 16 22 81
Jackson County 5 15 18 13 51
North Laurel (81) — Sheppard 16, Kelley 6, Davidson 14, Alexander 21, Black 6, C. Sizemore 6, E. Sizemore 3, Hurst 2, Harris 5, Brock 2.
Jackson County (51) — Allen 6, Roberts 2, Lakes 2, Rose 18, Akemon 9, Madden 7, Lakes 7.
