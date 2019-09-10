Loughran's Boxing & Jiu Jitsu LLC hosted the first-ever Trooper Jason VanHook USA Boxing Memorial Invitational at the London Community Center over the weekend, where athletes from in and around the state competed in memory of Jason Perry VanHook, a Kentucky State Police trooper who passed away in 2015.
Jerry Loughran, owner of and coach at Loughran’s Boxing, was a close personal friend of VanHook’s, as well as a retired Lexington police officer who was over the Police Activities League of Lexington, which is a crime prevention program that uses recreation, athletics and educational activities to build a positive relationship between police officers, youth and the community.
“We used to sit in the floor at my mother’s house and watch Pay-Per-View boxing, heavyweight bouts and he always came to all my bouts—very seldom missed one,” Loughran said. “When he (VanHook) passed away in 2015, even though I was retired and living back in London, I was still over the Lexington program and it was my vision even at that time that when I did open up my own facility here in London and everybody got enough experience and got a show or two under their belts to do this (invitational).”
And Loughran finally got to see his dream come to life over the weekend after several years of planning.
“It was just an amazing feeling to see what I’d had in my mind for four plus years now to finally take place,” he said.
Not only was the invitational an opportunity for Loughran to honor his friend but it was also a chance for the athletes from his gym to get some more experience under their belts, as they competed against other boxers from places like Nashville, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cincinnati and Louisville.
Loughran said the level of competition for this invitational was much higher than the level of competition his athletes faced during the first competition they hosted back in March but that didn’t stop his athletes from being extremely competitive.
Abigail Asher, who competed in her first bout over the weekend against a competitor from Indianapolis, scored a clean knockdown in the first round but ended up losing in a 2-1 split decision.
Annie Zheng competed in her second bout where she lost in a close decision.
Jay Hoskins defeated a competitor from the Sims Boxing Club out of Indianapolis, while Kinnedy Hundley competed in her third bout and won where she also found the only TKO (technical knockout) of the evening.
Bailey Lambert, 18, competed against a 24-year-old Garold Gaines out of Louisville and won.
“To see a high school kid defeat a grown man like that that’s been boxing for several years, it was an absolute war that could have went either way,” Loughran said. “He’s one of those young kids on the rise.”
Jacob Canada, who doesn’t attend Loughran’s gym but is a local boxer out of Williamsburg, also competed over the weekend where he won his first round but lost the last two.
The invitational’s main event was a rematch between Treyton Byerly and Antonio Walsh out of Nashville where Byerly walked away a winner.
“When you look at the very first time any of our boxers have ever boxed a single bout has just been about one year and two weeks ago and now you’re beating clubs from Indianapolis, you’re defeating clubs from Nashville, you’re defeating clubs from Knoxville, all these great clubs that have been established for years and produced national champions—it really should not happen when you look at it on paper,” Loughran said. “It means that you’ve got some great kids that have really bought in and are really working hard, their parents deserve credit because they have to bring them there and facilitate the process, it means you’ve got a great coaching staff.”
Loughran said that he worked closely with the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission on the first annual Trooper Jason VanHook USA Boxing Memorial Invitational.
The event brought in a lot of out of town guests who helped to bring in lots of revenue for London with families enjoying local restaurants and staying in hotels.
“That brings a lot of commerce into our area,” he said. “I give the London Tourism Commission a lot of credit for having the vision to see how it’s going to play out. They’ve been on board 100 percent.”
Loughran said he’d also like to thank his sponsors and those who helped to put on the event: Kemper Home Furnishings, Attorney Katie Gilliam, Storm Security, London Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Dr. Donnie Bunch.
