SOMERSET — The North Laurel Middle School eighth grade football team is only two wins away from capturing a state championship after upending Northern Pulaski, 14-6, while winning their respective division’s regional championship during the process.
The Jaguars also received good news on Saturday when the Kentucky Middle School Football Association named quarterback Tucker Warren and Coach Joey McKnight as the Eighth grade Division 1, Region 4 Player and Coach of the Year.
North Laurel jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back during its 14-6 win.
The Jaguars outgained Northern Pulaski in total yardage, 240-142, as North Laurel ran for 194 yards and passed for 56 yards.
Warren led the Jaguars with 80 yards rushing and 56 yards passing while Christian Larkey added 61 yards on the ground while scoring a touchdown (five-yarder). Elijah Miller ran for 40 yards and a seven-yard touchdown while catching two passes for 56 yards. Trey Holmes carried the ball once for 11 yards.
Defensively, the Jaguars limited Northern Pulaski to 57 rushing yards and 85 passing yards as Austin Johnson recorded a safety, forced a fumbled and finished with six tackles.
Conner Jones led the way with seven tackles while Cole Messer recorded five tackles. Travis Smith also has a fumble recovery during the win.
North Laurel will play Royal Springs Saturday in the State Semifinals at 10 a.m. the game will be held at Frederick Douglas High School. If the Jaguars win, they'll play in the state title game on Sunday at Bryan Station High School with kick-off slated for a 1 p.m. start.
