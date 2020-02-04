UC earns first regular season tournament win in program history

LOUISVILLE - After posting a score of 6,621 at the Eagle Classic the Cumberlands men bowling team took home their first ever regular season tournament win in program history on Sunday. The team combined that performance with a fourth place finish at the Norse Classic on Saturday, which marks their two best tournaments of the season.
NKU NORSE CLASSIC, FOURTH PLACE
UC combined to knock down 7,178 pins over the course of five games. Thomas McNeal led all bowlers at the competition with a score of 1,189 marking his first career win as an individual. McNeal averaged 237.8 pins with his best performance coming in game two where he knocked down 279 pins.
Bryce Frantz remains in top form finishing in 16th place, earning back-to-back top-20 finishes. Frantz totaled 1,030 pins bringing his five game average to 206.
Charles Wilken and Josh Williams posted scores good enough to round out the top-60 bowlers. Wilken earned 41st place with a score of 931 and Williams earned 56th place with a score of 870.
Calumet College of St. Joseph claimed the top spot with a combined score of 7,839 and the University of Pikeville grabbed the top MSC spot coming in second place after knocking down 7,395 pins.
EAGLE CLASSIC, FIRST PLACE
The tournament consisted of five individual games combined with three baker games. Over the course of the eight games the Patriots totaled 6,621 pins averaging 704.7 pins during the baker games and averaging 901.4 during the individual games.
McNeal once again led the Patriots in scoring, finishing in second place knocking down 1,040 pins. The sophomore's best score came in game four with 231.
AJ Warner posted his best finish this season coming in 18th place with a score of 932. Warner averaged 187.4 pins to earn the second best score for UC.
Wilken was able to secure a spot in the top-25 on Sunday posting a score of 904. The freshman's 24th place finish is the best of his young career.
The first place team finish for the Patriots is their first regular season title in program history and their second overall tournament win along with their MSC Tournament Championship in 2016-17.
UP NEXT
UC will be back in action this upcoming weekend starting February 4 for the two day Indianapolis Classic in Indianapolis, IN.
