UC women’s swimming, diving claims 8th straight MSC crown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The third-ranked UC women's swimming and diving team finished with 806 points to notch their eighth straight Mid-South Conference title Saturday night at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Mendy De Rooi was named the MSC Swimmer of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Cumberlands notched three wins on the final day and had four all-conference performances. De Rooi led the charge winning the 100 free with a time of 51.43. It marks the third individual conference title for the junior this season and the sixth straight individual win for De Rooi at the championship, making her just the second swimmer in conference history to earn multiple Swimmer of the Year honors.
Yuliia Hnidneko led a trio of Patriots to a top finish in the 200 breast as she posted a winning time of 2:22.18. Teammate Isabelle Asserstahl went 2:26.45, which ranks seventh in the NAIA, earned a bronze medal, while Amy Hedrick placed sixth with a time of 2:29.74.
In the 200 fly, Maryann Smith captured his first conference title as she touched the wall in 2:10.39. The freshman is ranked fifth in the NAIA in this event. Sara Overly went a season-best time of 2:16.25 to finish fifth as Kennedy Kirks placed eighth (2:23.60).
Casey Walin recorded a pair of bronze medal on the day beginning with the 1650 free (18:23.51). She followed that up by placing third in the 200 fly (2:12.13).
Maria Basto recorded second team all-conference honors for her runner-up finish in the 200 back (2:06.73). Izzy Jackson posted a three-second season-best time of 2:10.92 to place fourth, while Nicole Ceausu went 2:16.04 to finish seventh.
In the 100 free, Houston Burgoon touched the wall in 54.50 to finish sixth.
To close out the meet, Rebecca Loftus, Burgoon, Leah Thomas, and Mendy De Rooi teamed up to swim 3:35.98 in the 400 free relay for a second place finish.
Overall, the Patriots finished the meet with 12 conference titles and a pair of second team all-conference honors.
Cumberlands will return to the water Wednesday, March 4, when they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the NAIA National Championships.
