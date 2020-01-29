UC women's swimming remains perfect on Senior Day    

WILLIAMSBURG – Nine different swimmers recorded at least one win to lead the third-ranked UC women's swimming and diving team to a 195-53 win over Bethel Saturday afternoon at the Patriots Aquatic Center. With the win, the Patriots finish their regular season with a perfect 8-0 in dual meet record.
Mendy de Rooi and Abigail Miller led the way with one "A" standard each. De Rooi led a trio of Patriots to national cuts in the 200 back as she posted a winning time of 2:15.09. Rebecca Loftus and Yuliia Hnidenko went 2:18.82 and 2:19.07, respectfully, to earn "B" cuts. De Rooi also took top honors in the 100 breast with a time of 1:14.33.
Miller posted a season-best performance of 227.70 to place first in the one-meter dive competition.
Senior Casey Walin earned her third win of the weekend as she went 2:21.79 to place first in the 200 fly. Maryann Smith added a "B" cut to her freshman campaign, touching the wall in 2:20.79 for the 200 IM.
Izzy Jackson and Houston Burgoon posted wins in the 100 free and 200 free respectfully, finished with times of 57.18 and 2:04.04.
In the 100 back Amy Hedrick swam 1:04.38 to take top honors, while teammate Leah Thomas won the 100 fly with a time of 1:05.56. Maria Basto (1000 free) and Hnidenko (500 free) tallied Cumberlands final two individual wins.
In the final event of the day, the 400 free relay, Jami Margolen, Burgoon, Basto and Jackson teamed up tally a winning time of 3:53.71.
The Patriots will return to the water Thursday, February 6, when they travel to Kingsport, Tennessee, for the Mid-South Conference Championships. The Patriots are looking to successful defend their 2019 conference title.
