SOUTH LAUREL — Over 60 unforced errors by the South Laurel Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night led to a 3-1 (23-25, 29-27, 26-24, 25-18) loss to Rockcastle County.
And after seeing the Lady Cardinals’ record drop to 6-11, South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said that some changes will have to be made.
“We come out really hard always and play the first set great but once things start getting hard, I think it’s easier for us to not fight back than to work hard and try to get to where we need to be,” she said. “We just keep seeing the same thing over and over again, so we’re going to have to make some changes to try to see something different.”
After several lead changes, the Lady Cardinals were able to hang on to the lead in the first set to take a 25-23 victory.
South Laurel took an early lead in the second set but Rockcastle County quickly fought back as the two teams traded leads until the Lady Rockets were able to pull away with a 29-27 victory.
After trailing in the third set, the Lady Cardinals fought their way back into the set trading leads until Rockcastle County was once again able to pull away for a 26-24 win.
The Lady Cardinals took the lead in the fourth set until the Lady Rockets fought back for the lead and pulled away for a 25-18 victory and the game win, 3-1.
“We had opportunities to win in every set except for that last one where they just quit,” Jones said. “It’s all about aggressiveness, our attitude and our effort. Until we figure out that we have to play every play like we played the first set, it’s going to be hard to win ball games.
“We’re having to coach their effort, we’re having to coach their attitudes and when we focus on that we can’t coach their skills. So, that’s putting us in a hole."
Jones still has a lot of confidence in her team and believes they will find a way to turn their season back around.
