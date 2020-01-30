Union cheer records 11th-place showing at Nationals

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - Union College cheerleading recently competed at the UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida, coming away with an 11th-place showing.
The Bulldogs competed in the All Girls Open Division, which consisted of NCAA Division III and NAIA squads.
"I was very pleased with my team's performance at nationals," said head coach Lisa Napier. "For many, it was their first year competing at that level, and they handled the pressure amazingly well. We are already making plans for next season and setting our goals even higher.
"Also, none of this would have been possible without the support from our Union family, and for that, we are very grateful."
Union was one of seven cheerleading programs from the state of Kentucky competing at the UCA College Nationals, joining the likes of University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Northern Kentucky University, and University of Pikeville.
