BARBOURVILLE — Mitzi Jones’ South Laurel Lady Cardinals gave it their all, but in the end, they fell short of winning the Lady Cardinal volleyball program’s first region championship since 2015.
Corbin (25-8) capped off its third straight region title run by knocking off South Laurel (14-23) in four sets (26-24, 25-20, 22-25, and 25-16) during Thursday’s 13th Region Volleyball Tournament championship.
South Laurel improved tremendously throughout the season and used one of the toughest schedules in the region to prepare themselves for postseason play.
The Lady Cardinals used the mixture of five talented seniors along with a talented youthful group of underclassmen to reach their second straight 13th Region Volleyball Tournament championship game.
Despite her team’s loss, Jones said she was pleased with the way the Lady Cardinals came out and battled throughout the match.
“We (held our own),” she said. “We played hard at times. We just couldn’t put it all together. Corbin is a very good team. They’re very experienced and have very smart volleyball players.
“Our effort was there,” she added. “They finally started to play for each other. When bad things happened, though, we just didn’t recover.”
Both teams came out ready to play in the first set with South Laurel jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead behind the serving of Halle Norvell and a kill from Caroline Pagan.
Corbin rallied and tied the set at five apiece before seeing the lead change hands 10 times throughout the remainder of the first set.
Morgan Stacy’s kill broke a 14-all tie that saw the Lady Redhounds build a 20-17 edge.
South Laurel responded quickly as Chaney Trosper’s point tied the set at 20 apiece.
A point by Chloe Adams combined with two miscues by the Lady Cardinals allowed Corbin to take a 23-20 advantage.
South Laurel answered once again by scoring four straight points to move to within one point of winning the set. Pagan’s kill gave her team a 24-23 lead, but three consecutive unforced errors by the Lady Cardinals led to the Lady Redhounds winning the first set, 26-24.
Corbin jumped out to a quick 4-0 advantage to begin the second set.
Consecutive kills by Emma Krutsinger and Hannah Baker gave their team a four-point edge before seeing South Laurel’s Trosper stop the run with a kill.
The Lady Redhounds were able to build a 10-6 advantage behind a kill by Stacy and a point from Cara Whitus, but the Lady Cardinals quickly put together a 9-2 run that allowed them to take a 15-12 advantage. Breial Davis had two kills during the rally while Norvell added two points and an ace.
Points by Mickayla Coppock and Baker allowed Corbin to put together a rally of its own.
The Lady Redhounds managed to take an 18-17 lead before seeing Jada Dixon tie the game with a kill. Both teams battled to a 20-20 tie before seeing Corbin take over thanks to two unforced errors by South Laurel and a point by Stacy.
Adams wrapped up the second set with an ace to give her team a 25-22 victory.
Corbin’s momentum carried over into the third set as the Lady Redhounds built a 7-3 advantage.
But just like they did in the sets before, the Lady Cardinals answered with a run of their own.
A point by Norvell combined with a kill by Pagan and an ace from Davis tied the set at 10 apiece.
It looked as if South Laurel was going to run away with the third set after taking a commanding 15-11 lead, but the Lady Redhounds stormed back to regain a 16-15 edge.
The Lady Cardinals were able to fight back and tie the match at 20 apiece before seeing Corbin’s Whitus record a kill to give her team a 21-20 lead.
But South Laurel came up with an answer again.
The Lady Cardinals were able to pick up two crucial points and took advantage of a couple of Lady Redhound miscues to get the 25-22 win in the third set.
Corbin continued its streak of getting off to a good start by jumping out to a 4-2 advantage in the fourth set, but South was able to do what it had done throughout the match and have an answer for the Lady Redhounds’ early play.
A couple of kills by Davis allowed South Laurel to take an 8-5 advantage, but the Lady Cardinals‘ lead was short-lived as Corbin began to rally. and A kill by Isley Walker combined with an ace from Krutsinger gave their team a 14-10 lead.
A couple of kills by Adams pushed the Lady Redhounds to a comfortable 18-12 advantage as Corbin eventually wrapped up the match with a 25-16 victory.
South Laurel’s Haley Bales, Chaney Trosper, and Breial Davis were named to the All-Tournament team along with North Laurel’s Emma Thompson.
