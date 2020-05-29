Virtual CARDSPY Awards available to watch online Friday

LONDON — Though an in-person event cannot be held, the Sixth Annual South Laurel CARDSPY Awards will still be happening this year with a virtual awards ceremony.
The 2020 CARDSPY Awards ceremony video will be available to view on Friday at noon at the following link: https://www.laurel.kyschools.us/2/Home.
“When we realized that we would not be able to gather together and celebrate our student-athletes, coaches, and other members of our athletic department it was heartbreaking,” said South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan. “So much time and planning had already gone into this year’s show. Then, I was reminded that in a time where so many things have been taken away from our students, we must find a way to make the CARDSPY Awards happen.
“The South Laurel CARDSPY Awards is part of our brand. It’s who we are. We take this night each year to celebrate tradition, milestones, accomplishments, and what it means to be part of the South Laurel Family. To simply turn our heads and take the easy way out would not be the South Laurel way.”
Though it won’t be the live event that student-athletes and coaches are used to, Nolan said he and the South Laurel administration and staff hope that the video event is something that will help bring a sense of normalcy during this time.
“Although this year’s event will look drastically different, we hope that all who view the show will not just watch for entertainment, but that they will understand that our student-athletes and coaches are cared about, encouraged, and admired for their strength and resilience during these unprecedented times,” Nolan said.
“We have tried to deliver a presentation that is as close to the live event as possible,” Nolan added. “We understand that it will look different, but we hope that all enjoy the show. Jeremy Taylor will host the event which will not only include awards, but also appearances from musicians Greg Bates and Shelley Skidmore and illusionists Reed and Ashton Masterson. Special thanks to these contributors as well as Nathaniel Riddle for his video work and to our sponsor Bluegrass Orthopedics.”
Listed below are the award categories for the event:
Superintendent Award For Perseverance
Female Team of the Year
Male Team of the Year
Assistant Coach of the Year
South Laurel Family Award
Breakthrough Performer of the Year
Coach of the Year
Female Athlete of the Year
Male Athlete of the Year
Community Service Award
GJ Smith “Play Like a Champion Award”
Nominees include:
Boys Soccer, Bass Fishing, Girls Basketball, Amerah Steele, Phoebe McCowan, Matthew Cromer, Clara Collins, Bri Howard, Dance Team, Rachel Presley, Zach Smart, Reed Marcum, Boys Cross Country, Parker Payne, Dylan Burdine, Lindsay Cox, Kenzie Jervis, Quinn Rison, Drew Meader, as well as coaching staffs.
