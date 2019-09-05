NORTH LAUREL—The North Laurel Jaguars were handed a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night by the Southwestern Warriors.
Despite a slow start to their season, North Laurel Coach David Broyles said he still believes in his team’s abilities and hopes to see them continue getting better as the season progresses.
“We just haven’t been able to get those breakthrough goals,” he said. “I’m still confident in their abilities, I’m still confident in them as a team. Our biggest issue right now is just scoring goals.”
Southwestern found a goal by Hayden Shadoan eight minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead over the Jaguars.
Shadoan kicked another ball past the hands of North Laurel goalkeeper Henry Chappell into the net in the 30-minute mark to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead over North Laurel.
The Jaguars finally answered with a goal by Brayden Cassidy in the 37-minute mark and despite several shot attempts by the Jaguars, the Warriors went into halftime with a one-goal advantage over North Laurel, 2-1.
The Warriors were able to slide another ball past Chappell around the 65-minute mark to find a two-goal advantage.
Broyles hoped that the Jaguars goal at the end of the first half would help carry over some much needed momentum going into the second half but the Jaguars weren’t able to find another goal, taking a 3-1 loss to Southwestern.
Chappell had several saves on Tuesday night against Southwestern and Broyles said he’s really happy with the way the Jaguars’ goalkeeper has been performing.
“In the last couple weeks he (Chappell) has really stepped up, made some great saves in some games, made some great saves tonight (Tuesday),” Broyles said. “Henry has done a wonderful job. I think he’s an excellent keeper. Him and the defensive line have really been working hard. There’s just so many times you can stop it before it goes in if you’re not controlling the possession.”
North Laurel will have several days off before the Jaguars host Knox Central on Monday, where Broyles said his team will be working on finding ways to get the ball in the back of the net.
“We’re going to work on a lot of shooting and a lot of passing drills to just keep trying to improve and get better,” Broyles said.
Game time is set for 6 p.m.
