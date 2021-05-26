Whitley County remains top-ranked team in Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings

1. Whitley County (26-8 overall, 16-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Colonels just keep rolling. How about the pitching effort of Grant Zehr? He leads the team with eight wins and has pitched two consecutive shutouts. His scoreless innings streak has reached 14 and one-third of an inning.
Whitley County’s pitching is one of the many reasons the Colonels enter postseason play next week as the team to beat.
2. Clay County (25-8, 15-4)
If one team has the talent to knock off a team like Whitley County, it’s the Tigers.
Clay County has lost a couple of games in the past few weeks but still possesses one of the best hitting and pitching in the 13th Region.
3. Corbin (23-9, 12-3)
The Redhounds have been quiet lately, going 9-4 during their past 13 games but don’t be surprised to see the defending 13th Region champions make another deep run in the postseason.
Corbin is young and talented, and a team that you don’t want to play in an elimination game.
4. North Laurel (13-17, 7-4)
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Darren McWhorter’s Jaguars. They started the season with a 4-1 mark but are 9-15 since. North Laurel remains a dangerous team though.
5. South Laurel (19-11, 8-8)
The Cardinals look as if they’ve turned the corner, going 7-3 during their last 10 games. It’s going to be interesting to see how their 50th District semifinal matchup with Corbin goes next week.
6. Knox Central (14-9, 12-3)
The Panthers have been relatively quiet for the most part this season but they’re another dangerous team. Knox Central possesses one of the best records against regional teams.
7. Jackson County (12-12, 5-8)
The Generals struggles down the stretch but rebounded Monday with a win over Lynn Camp. Jackson County will be hard-pressed to reach the regional tourney, though. To do so, the Generals will have to find a way to beat Clay County.
8. Middlesboro (13-14, 11-13)
The Yellow Jackets have struggled down the stretch. They’ve lost three in a row while compiling a 3-8 record during their past eight games.
9. Lynn Camp (9-8, 6-6)
The Wildcats are another team that’s struggled lately. They're 1-4 during their past five games.
10. Harlan County (10-19, 5-7)
Could Harland County be a sleeper team? They might now have the best-looking record but they are dangerous.
