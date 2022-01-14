Who will be North Laurel’s next football coach?

It’s an exciting time for North Laurel High School football fans.
The Jaguars return an abundance of talent from this past season’s squad that reached the Class 5A playoffs while posting an 8-3 record.
What adds to the excitement is the head coach vacancy. Whoever gets the job will have a cupboard full of talent.
The big question everyone wants to know is when a new coach will be announced.
What I do know is no interviews have taken place yet but let’s be patient. When former coach Chris Larkey stepped down as coach, Christmas break was still going on, and it takes time to post the job and then receive applications before interviews can begin.
I’m 110-percent positive the administration at North Laurel High School will make sure that a top-notch coach will be hired that can help guide the Jaguar football program to many years of success.
• NFL Playoff predictions
Before I get to my NFL Wild Card Round predictions, let’s just remember, the Cincinnati Bengals have a great opportunity to get rid of the “Curse of Bo Jackson.”
The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since 1991’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Raiders. In that game, Kevin Walker tackled Jackson, who got hurt during the tackle and never played another NFL game.
Can Cincinnati finally get over the hump, and accomplish a feat they haven't done in more than 30 years?
I believe so.
Wild Card Predictions
AFC
Cincinnati 28, Las Vegas 24
Kansas City 38, Pittsburgh 13
New England 17, Tennessee 14
NFC
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 17
Dallas 34, San Francisco 30
Los Angeles 31, Arizona 20
