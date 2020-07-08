Winding up for the season: SL seniors throw out Little League first pitch

Photo by Darrin Spencer
South Laurel seniors Jacob Strickland, Dakota Salva, Dalton Garland, JT Estep and Zach Allen each threw out the first pitch to begin South Laurel Little League’s season on Monday.
Zella Marie (Prewitt) Johnson, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born in July of 1928 in Lexington, Kentucky to Leon and Geneva Prewitt. Zella graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington in June of 1946. After that, she worked at the …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.