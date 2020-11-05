LONDON — For the first time this season, Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars had a game canceled due to COVID-19.
North Laurel was scheduled to face-off against nationally-ranked Trinity High School on Friday but it was canceled due to Trinity's football team having to be quarantined for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
“Our game with Trinity Friday has been canceled due to a player at Trinity testing positive for COVID and the administration of Trinity wanting to quarantine for the safety of their players, coaches, and fans,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “I want to thank Trinity for the opportunity to let us play them. It shows our kids were willing to accept the biggest challenge they would ever have in a football game.“
Now Larkey’s Jaguars will focus on next week’s Class 5A playoff matchup with top seed Pulaski County.
The two teams met on Oct. 9 with the Maroons pulling out a 41-18 win over the Jaguars. An injury-riddled North Laurel squad was outgained in total yards, 423-313, and the Jaguars turned the ball over three times in the loss.
Tucker Warren passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns while Grant Woods led the team with 86 rushing yards and a score. Caden Harris has four catches for 61 yards while Gavin Hurst finished with five receptions for 50 yards.
Defensively, Jack Chappell recorded nine tackles along with Austin Johnson, who also finished with a sack.
