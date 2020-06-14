featured
Work continues at The Jungle
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: 3-year-old Laurel County girl found safe
- Historic appeal filed in teacher tenure case
- UPDATED: Husband shoots wife, then shoots self in fatal dispute Friday
- Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed
- Laurel County BOE approves alternate plan for 2020-2021 school year
- Traffic stop nets drugs, paraphernalia, large amount of cash
- Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Laurel
- London rallies for equality for all
- Bracken County woman, Mason County man indicted for sexual crimes against animal
- Candlelight vigil to recognize racial injustice to be held in London Thursday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.