WORKING OVERTIME: Cards capture 10th win in a row

PIKEVILLE — South Laurel didn’t have much time to celebrate its 12-point win over North Laurel from the night before.
Close to 12 hours after the Cardinals defeated the Jaguars, they ventured east for a two and a half road trip to play Pikeville.
South Laurel did just enough to extend its win streak to a season-best 10 games by outlasting the Panthers in overtime with a 67-65 victory.
Senior Brett Norvell came up big, scoring 25 points while Matt Cromer followed with 18 points and Micah Anders finished with a 17-point scoring effort.
“It was a tough game,” Cardinal coach Jeff Davis said. “Pikeville is a big, strong team. It was a challenge for us. At the end of regulation, we didn’t make enough plays and was lucky enough to get the win in overtime. This was a good experience for us.”
The Cardinals (20-4) led throughout before seeing Pikeville force overtime by outscoring South Laurel, 21-12, during the fourth quarter.
Cromer opened overtime with a 3-pointer and added three more points while Norvell scored a basket to help the Cardinals secure the win.
“We’ve got to continue to work on mental toughness and discipline,” Davis said. “We have some areas we need to shore up and get better at. We are far from peaking. Ten wins in a row are great, but we are still building for the tournament.”
South Laurel will be back in action at home Tuesday against Harlan with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The two teams met on Jan. 20 with the Cardinals coming away with a 74-60 win.
South Laurel 67, Pikeville 65 OT
South Laurel 17 13 17 12 8 67
Pikeville 11 10 17 21 6 65
South Laurel (67) — Anders 17, Norvell 25, Proffitt 2, Jones 5, Cromer 18.
Pikeville (65) — Samons 17, Byers 8, Harris 15, Robinson 14, Flannery 7, Boyd-Blair 4.
