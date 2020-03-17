LONDON — Patience is a virtue.
Just ask South Laurel sophomore Rachel Presley, who set out her team’s first 25 games this season after transferring from Somerset.
Presley finally played in her first game for South Laurel on Feb. 20 during the Lady Cardinals’ 83-44 win over Rockcastle County. She was able to score nine points and eight rebounds in the win.
As the season progressed, she continued to contribute, helping South Laurel become a major threat at possibly winning a state championship.
In South Laurel’s regional title win over crosstown rival North Laurel, she tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and one steal.
For the season, the 6-2 center averaged 12 points, and 7.6 rebounds per game while hitting 57.6 percent (34-of-59) of her shot attempts.
Presley turned another solid effort during last Thursday’s 58-57 victory over Sacred Heart during first-round action of the Girls Sweet 16 Tournament.
She logged 22 minutes and hit 3-of-5 shot attempts, including a 2-of-2 effort from 3-point range. She also finished with nine rebounds and two blocks.
“Since the beginning, I knew I wanted to come in and be an asset to the team,” she said. “I knew we needed rebounding, offensive rebounding and defense, and I was able to contribute that. That’s what I focused on. I thought I was able to bring all of that (against Sacred Heart).
“I’ve always wanted to come and play here and the wait was long, but I believe the hard work and patience paid off,” Presley added. “This was a great win. I felt I came in and contributed. I knew I had to come in and do a good job on both offense and defense.”
South Laurel coach Chris Souder said Presley was definitely worth the wait for the Lady Cardinals.
”This young lady was put through the wringer by several adults for which I will just leave at that,” he said. “She just showed up every day and practiced and played JV and marked off our board in the locker room the amount of days she had until she was eligible. She stayed positive, helped us in practice prepare for our next opponent, and waited.
“She could have easily given up and decided it wasn’t worth it, but instead, she did just the opposite, and we took notice of how it helped strengthen our team,” Souder added. “When she did become eligible, it was an automatic game-changer. She is so coachable and such a positive influence in our locker room. I think we all learned a lesson from her and like I said, strengthened our team. I could not be more proud of how this young lady handled all the adversity thrown her way. She decided to let her play do the talking, and it was loud.”
Presley said if she and her teammates don’t get to finish out Sweet 16 play due to the Girls Tournament being suspended indefinitely after South Laurel’s win over the Valkyries, she’s happy her team went out with a bang.
“If we aren’t going to get to play the remainder of this, we were able to go out with a big win against Sacred Heart,” Presley said. “They had beaten us earlier by 23 or 24 points, so we wanted to come out and show that we were better than them, and we were able to do that. To be able to come back and win and make it here is a dream come true.”
