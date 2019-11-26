North Laurel’s Cheerleading Squad is heading to state competition after finishing first in their division during last weekend’s KHSAA Competitive Cheer Regionals.
North Laurel, no stranger to state competition, finished first in the All-Girls Small Division that requires a minimum of five athletes on the floor, but no more than 12.
“Our numbers were down this year, so I’m just happy that my girls set a goal for themselves and they never strayed from it,” said Coach Toni Greer. “I’m just proud of them for going out and hitting a very, very solid, clean routine.”
Greer says that the recent combining of the 13th and 14th cheering regions into one, the new region 7, has brought the level of competition to new heights.
“In the past, you only had to go against like one other team. Now that they’ve combined it, you go against a lot more teams. It has doubled in hard competition," she said. "The competition itself is very difficult. We go against some really talented teams.”
She also says that she feels some people look past schools and squads that are a part of the seventh region.
“Our region is stacked with talent, and I hope people understand how hard it is to win your region, and to even go to state. We are in an extremely talented area," Greer added.
North Laurel’s squad doesn’t have any seniors on this year’s team. The squad has only one junior and one eighth grader that takes the floor during competitions. The rest of the squad is made up of freshmen and sophomores. Keeping a young team focused on themselves can be a challenge, says Greer.
“You’ve got to keep your team focused on themselves and not worry about who they’re going against,” she said.
Another challenge facing the Jaguars is because of their limited number of athletes, Greer says their routine had to be modified some.
“It makes creativity a little bit more challenging,” Greer said on having a smaller squad. “We’re used to being in the medium division, where there are normally 16 members on the floor, and now we can only have 12. So, that takes out a lot of the flashy pyramids and with 12 people no one gets a break at all. Everybody has to do something at all times. And that can be challenging, you have to keep everybody healthy and injury free, that’s very hard to do.”
Coach Greer says her squad worked on the routine used at Regionals for about a month and half. The routine will be changed some before the squad make their way to State, but won’t change too drastically.
“We have about 18 days, and Thanksgiving Break is in there, so we have about 14 days to get things going. It won’t be drastically new, but we have to up our difficulty and add some little tweaks here and there,” Greer said on the routine.
The squad actually had a competition two weeks prior to Regionals that Greer says did not go well.
“We did not do out best at all, we had some major hiccups," she said.
However Greer says her team’s ability to rebound after the misstep and how they were able to change their collective mindset has made her proud. She says despite their age, her team feels like they’re a force to be reckoned with.
North Laurel High School will compete at the KHSAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Alltech Arena in Lexington. They are scheduled to take the floor at 9:28 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.