What once seemed like a dream to three local youths has now become reality.
Each with years of experience in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu under London Martial Arts instructor Jonathan Byerly; Treyton Byerly, Anthony Mazzola and Dylan Brewer headed to Manheim, Pennsylvania, to put their skills to the test last month and that’s exactly what they did.
Treyton Byerly was faced with some obstacles just before he made his appearance on the world stage, only coming off a broken ankle a week before.
“Even through my injury I never gave up and was determined to make everyone proud,” Byerly said.
Through the adversity, Byerly came back to London a double world champion, winning 1st place in Gi and No-Gi. Brewer placed 1st in Gi and 3rd in No-Gi.
While Mazzola admitted his nervousness before competing, he said, “It feels good that I placed at worlds especially because the tough competition.”
Mazzola returned placing 3rd in Gi and No-Gi.
Jonathan Byerly was very verbal about the outstanding performance these young men showed in such a large competition.
“We opened here at London Martial Arts in April of 2022 and to be able to bring the only bjj world champions back to London speaks volumes about our programs,” the instructor said. “London can expect to see a lot more of the talent within our facility displayed, our students work exceptionally hard.”
