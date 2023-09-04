LONDON — A two-week layoff didn’t seem to bother Courtney Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars during their match with Danville on Monday.
The Lady Jaguars didn’t miss a beat, defeating the Lady Admirals, 4-0, while improving to 4-1 during the process.
“Our defense and offense played great tonight,” Miller said. “The final score does not reflect the shots on goal at all, but our offense kept shooting until the shots started falling in the last 15 minutes of the game.
“Danville is a good aggressive team,” she added. “I’m proud of how our girls played and didn’t give up. It was a good way to start a week full of games.”
Roslyn Valentine scored North Laurel’s lone goal of the first half with 13 minutes remaining before the Lady Jaguars began to take over in the second half.
Makayla Mastin scored a goal (Lauren Crouch assist) with 11 minutes remaining in the match to make the score 2-0. Haley Combs assisted Mikaela Barnett’s goal to give North Laurel a 3-0 edge.
Mastin put the finishing touches on North Laurel’s win with a goal (assist by Combs) with less than a minute remaining, securing the Lady Jaguars’ 4-0 victory.
North Laurel will be back in action on the road Tuesday against Estill County.
