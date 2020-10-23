After a lackluster performance against Whitley County a week ago, the North Laurel Jaguars put together one of the better performances of the season when they took down the visiting Walton-Verona Bearcats 28-13 on Friday.
The Jaguars have been plagued by costly mistakes in all of their losses this season. Against Walton-Verona, North Laurel was able to control the pace of the game, using the rushing attack to their advantage. The Jaguars had three touchdowns on the ground, and one through the air.
Coach Chris Larkey said he was happy with the way his team showed improvement from last week to this week, but he would like to see them continue to play cleaner and make fewer mistakes. He said he liked what he saw from his offense.
“We were able to mix it up a lot tonight and keep Walton Verona off-balance,” said Larkey. “We played a lot better tonight, but we still made some terrible mistakes. We played tougher and we were able to run the ball better.”
Entering the game, the Bearcats had scored 47 points in each of their past two games and were averaging 26 points per contest. It looked like Walton Verona was going to open up their offense once again on Friday, when they scored the first touchdown of the game on a 46-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter, giving them an early 7-0 lead.
On the next possession, North Laurel marched the ball down the field, chewing up the clock, and scoring on a 23-yard touchdown run by Jacob Bowman. The two-point conversion was successful and the Jaguars took an 8-7 lead with 2:41 remaining in the first.
Walton-Verona’s offense showed up big once again, scoring in just a few plays, on a 30-yard touchdown run, with less than a minute to play in the quarter. The extra point was no good, and the Bearcats led 13-8.
The early explosive offense from the Bearcats looked to be the makings of a shootout, but the North Laurel defense was able to make some adjustments after the first quarter that really paid off. Larkey said his team has to do a better job limiting big plays from the opposing offense.
“We still gave up some big plays on third-and-long tonight. Our guys just have to go make the play,” said Larkey. “They are there. They just need to react faster.”
The second quarter was all North Laurel. Jacob Bowman scored his second touchdown of the night on a four-yard run with 9:09 left in the second to give North Laurel a 14-13 lead. Later in the period, quarterback Tucker Warren found Jack Chappell for a six-yard touchdown pass, extending the Jaguars lead to 20-13 with less than two minutes left in the half.
With the score sitting at 20-13 at the half, the Jaguars defense came out and stood strong against the Walton Verona offensive attack. The Jaguars allowed zero points for the final three-quarters of the game. After a scoreless third quarter by both teams, North Laurel was able to put the game out of reach late in the fourth, when Bowman went for the hat trick, scoring this third touchdown of the night, and pushing the Jaguars lead to 28-13.
With the win, North Laurel is now 3-4 on the season. The Jaguars have two road games remaining this year. They will return to action next Friday when they travel to take on Wayne County. Then they will finish the regular season on the road at Louisville Trinity before postseason play begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.