Loughran's Olympic Boxing athletes were back in action this past Saturday, July 8, in Harrogate, Tennessee.
The USA Boxing Event, Fist of Fire Freedom Battle, was hosted by Jamaican-born former Olympian Owen Beck.
First up was 2-0 southpaw boxer and North Laurel High senior Amy Lazzara. Amy competed in a developmental bout in which no decision is rendered due to her adversary outweighing her by 20 pounds.
The match was back and forth and action packed with Amy landing clean left hands while her opponent wanted to box in close to exploit her size advantage.
The furious action excited the crowd despite being a no decision matchup.
Next up was recent North Laurel graduate and debut 128-pound boxer Lebron Jackson. Lebron came out strong; moving well and landing his jab and straight right hand at will.
Lebron backed his opponent from Campbell County Boxing gym into a corner and flurried on him until the referee stepped in to administer a standing 8 count.
During the 8 count Lebron received instruction from his Olympic-certified trainer to target the opponent's body. At the command to box, Lebron did just that, landing a left hook to the body that echoed through the venue and ultimately stopped the bout.
Two bouts later undefeated 138-pound 16-year-old Ayden "Mongo" Mills was on deck. Mills was matched with a 17-year-old Latino boxer from one of the top gyms in the country near Atlanta.
As expected the bout was a war from the onset with Mills trying to land jabs and right hands from the outside, and his opponent trying to cut the distance to land powerful overhand rights. Halfway through the first round the Georgia opponent did just that, and Mills received the first standing 8 count of his amateur boxing career.
Mills, who repeatedly runs five-minute miles in training, responded like a champion and won the rest of the round.
Rounds 2 and 3 played out identically with Mills circling and feinting before throwing a combination then rolling under his opponent's counter hooks and pivoting away from danger.
In a bout that had everyone in the building on their feet Ayden "Mongo" Mills was awarded the decision.
The next boxer to enter the squared circle was another recent North Laurel graduate — 18-year-old 150-pound Brayden King.
Brayden's opponent was a 21-year-old athlete from Royalty Boxing in Clarksville, Tennessee.
In a very competitive bout with no 8 counts and very clean boxing, Brayden came up a little short on the decision.
Brayden's trainer, Olympic-certified trainer Jerry Loughran, described Brayden as the ultimate teammate that makes everyone around him better.
"It is very difficult to beat physically mature men with 18-year-old kids just as we see with college basketball."
Next up was 16-year-old 200-pound Mexican American Alejandro Avila.
"Alex" was matched against an opponent from one of the top gyms in Louisville Technical Boxing.
In the super heavyweight bout the opponent came out fast and aggressive; landing several hard blows on the inside during the first minute of the round.
Avila responded like a champion, taking over the action with his movement and jab.
In the last 30 seconds of the round Avila began to pour it on; landing multiple right hands as he grunted to accentuate the force of the blow.
The opponent's corner, sensing what was coming in the second round, retired their boxer during the break.
Allen "8 Mile" Probus was also awarded a walkover victory after his second opponent was a no show.
Loughran's Olympic Boxing will be back in action this Saturday in Bowling Green. For more details, call 859-333-7025.
