"Let me ask you a question. Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?” Alabama Coach Nate Oats said to a TV reporter on Thursday, referring to the Blue Devils' losses to Illinois and Michigan State in Cameron Indoor.
Coach K also said he is unsure if the season should continue and urged the NCAA to "reassess" the sport after a series of cancellations and postponements, including a highly-anticipated showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.
"I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we're at," he said. "I think we'd have a whole lot more problems if we weren't playing games."
While Louisville coach Chris Mack doesn't agree that the NCAA should push the pause button on the college hoops season, he doesn't question Coach K's motives and defended him during a media teleconference Friday afternoon.
"I've been on Zoom calls every Wednesday since the pandemic broke out with all the (ACC) head coaches," Mack said. "To say that Coach K is only responding because of the fact that he's lost a couple of games is really off the mark. His entire thought process throughout the pandemic has always been student-athlete driven. That's come across well before he even started practicing. Everybody has a different feel for what's right. While I respect Coach K's position, I don't necessarily agree with it. I do think he did it with student-athletes in mind."
Mack said the No. 25/24 Cardinals (4-0) plan to keep playing, although exactly when they'll get another chance is uncertain. They haven't played since beating Western Kentucky in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic on Dec. 1. Their games against UNC Greensboro last Friday and at Wisconsin on Wednesday were canceled because of a positive test in the program.
UofL was cleared to resume activities on Thursday and is supposed to open its ACC slate next Wednesday in the KFC Yum! Center against NC State, but that game is also in danger of being canceled because the WolfPack paused activities Wednesday.
"I'm sort of on the other end (from Krzyzewski) in that I think student-athletes want to play," Mack said. "Our guys want to play basketball. And we're not playing games with players that are infected. Our guys are tested daily. Not only are they tested daily, but they also have access to the best medical care possible. What's the alternative: Just stop playing games? Not go to class and sit in your room?
"I don't think for the health and well-being mentally for our guys, that's the right thing to do. Nobody is asking our players to play with COVID. We're following all the protocols we can. That's why they're canceling games. I don't think anybody has the right answer, but I can tell you that our guys want to play, and nobody is forcing them to play."
Mack added that his team has returned to normal practices and is planning on playing NC State (3-0) next week to tip off its 20-game league schedule.
"We're going to proceed like the schedule is the schedule and we're supposed to play on Wednesday until we're told otherwise," he said. "If that would change, it goes in line with what I have talked to our players about from the very first part of the summer, and that's just to be flexible. We know things are going to change and things are going to be fluid."
Mack said the UNCG game probably won't be rescheduled, but that the Wisconsin game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is still a possibility.
"With Wisconsin, it depends on what happens here with NC State and with the rest of the schedule," he said. "I don't want to say that door is completely shut by any means. What's on paper and the dates that are set may not be set. We may end up playing a different opponent, who knows."
Wisconsin officials have also indicated that they are also open to rescheduling the game.
WILLIAMSON READY TO RETURN
The unexpected layoff has given starting forward Samuel Williamson time to heal the dislocated big toe on his right foot suffered in the second game of the season against Seton Hall, and he should be ready to return to action in Louisville's next game--whenever that is. Mack said Williamson was planning to try and play against UNCG.
"How he would have reacted after just a few days is anyone's guess," Mack said. "He's been doing workouts and we expect that the next time we play he will lace them up and be ready to go."
As for a couple of the other injured Cardinals, Mack said it's still uncertain when guards Charles Minlend and Josh Nickelberry will be ready to play. Minlend, a grad transfer, suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee in early November and was expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks. He hasn't returned to practice.
"It looked like he was a little bit slower early on in recovering, but I think over the last week or so it's feeling much, much better," Mack said. "He's a ways away before he's back practicing."
Nickelberry, a sophomore, was expected to be back by now after minor offseason knee surgery but is still hampered by the injury.
"With Josh, I know I have been evasive a little bit, but he has had a couple of setbacks in his therapy early on in his recovery," Mack said. "So we were trying to sort of figure out where that would put him. We weren't trying to mislead anybody, but we have done a few different things with his recovery. I still can't give you a timeline other than we're hopeful it's sooner rather than later, hopefully in the next couple of weeks."
Meanwhile, the timeline for senior center Malik Williams' return hasn't changed. He should be back by mid-to-late January after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot in early November. He is still using crutches.
Russ Brown covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
