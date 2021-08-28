UofL concluded that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Gaudio, Mack failed to follow University guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter. The sanctions imposed upon Coach Mack are unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process, the release said.
The action was announced less than an hour before Gaudio was scheduled to be sentenced in the extortion case in U.S. District Court.
“As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions,” said UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “While we have made great strides over the last four years in changing the culture in our Department of Athletics, we cannot afford to have any setbacks, no matter how big or small, in our pursuits. I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions. We all have confidence in him moving forward. I am grateful for the partnership and support of President Bendapudi in this matter.”
Mack will miss nonconference games from Nov. 8 thru 27, including two in the Bahamas. During the suspension, the fourth-year coach "is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes."
He will forfeit approximately $221,000 of his $4 million annual salary due to the suspension.
“Our university is on a positive trajectory in so many areas and athletics is a critical component to our mission and to our engagement,” said President Neeli Bendapudi. “While Chris has done so many positive things during a challenging time for our men’s basketball program, he is held to the same standards as other UofL employees, and we believe that this suspension is commensurate with his actions—whether intentional or not.”
WDRB.com columnist Eric Crawford, citing sources close to UofL's investigation, said there had been high-level discussions among university leaders over whether to sanction Mack for certain elements of his role in the extortion matter or the alleged NCAA violations within the program.
The university's internal investigation and handling of alleged NCAA violations within Mack's program is being spearheaded outside of the athletic department, the source told WDRB News.
Mack said in a statement: “I regret that any of my unintentional actions or failures to follow University guidelines have brought unnecessary attention to our outstanding athletics programs and University. I understand that I could have handled matters differently and therefore I accept this suspension. While it will kill me to be away from our basketball family in November, I will do everything possible to set them up for success before and after my time away, and I am fully confident that our coaches, staff and student-athletes will rise to the occasion.”
Sources told WDRB that Bendapudi also considered releasing the audio that Mack surreptitiously recorded of a contentious meeting with Gaudio on May 17, which was the basis for the extortion charge and conviction of the longtime assistant.
Gaudio was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton to one year probation, the minimum, plus a $10,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. On June 4, Guadio had entered a guilty plea to one count of interstate communication with the intent to extort.
The contracts of Gaudio and former assistant coach Luke Murray were not renewed by Mack after the Cardinals went 13-7 (8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and missed the NCAA Tournament.
Charging documents stated that Gaudio, in an in-person meeting with Louisville personnel (Mack) March 17, threatened to disclose to the media allegations that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules unless the university paid his salary an additional 17 months or an equivalent lump sum.
The prosecutor in the June arraignment said Gaudio's monthly pay was $25,000 and a 17-month lump sum would have been $425,000.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
