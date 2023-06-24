LONDON — South Laurel’s Madelyn Messer turned in a gem in the pitcher’s circle during first round action of the District 4 12-year old All-Star Tournament.
Messer limited Corbin to only three hits while striking out eight batters during South Laurel’s 12-0 win.
Mike Karr’s squad will now advance to play in the winner’s bracket semifinals Sunday at 2 p.m. while Corbin falls to the loser’s bracket first round and will be back in action again Sunday at 2 p.m.
South Laurel took control of the game early with three runs in the first inning while following with seven runs in the second inning to push its lead to 10-0. Karr’s squad added two more runs in the third inning to make the score, 12-0.
South Laurel outhit Corbin, 8-3, while taking advantage of seven errors.
Jordynn Green led South Laurel at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run, and scoring once. Messer finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Lauren Collett had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Willow Godsey turned in a 1-for-1 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Layla Cusic finished with a hit and scored twice, while Charli Godsey finished with a hit and scored once. Kayley Karr collected a hit and an RBI, while Alyssa Joseph delivered a hit and scored twice. Shelby King, and Lauren Thompson also scored a run apiece.
Bristol Hill, Olivia Anderson, and Abby Mott each had a hit apiece for Corbin.
