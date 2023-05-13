LEXINGTON — One issue that brought a lot of attention to Wednesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting was the Shot Clock Survey that high school boys and girls basketball programs were sent earlier this year asking, “Schools should indicate their determination as to whether or not the Board of Control should consider the adoption of the 35-second shot clock for the 2025-26 school year for boys’ and girls’ basketball.”
When it came down to it, the majority of the boys and girls basketball programs voted “No”.
• More than 60 percent of KHSAA boys basketball programs voted “No” shot clock, but in the 13th Region, “Yes” won out by two votes.
Statewide — 141 (No), 91 (Yes)
13th Region — 8 (Yes), 6 (No)
• More than 57 percent of KHSAA girls basketball coaches voted “No” shot clock while the 13th Region was split down the middle at seven apiece.
Statewide — 137 (No), 100 (Yes)
13th Region — 7 (Yes), 7 (No)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.