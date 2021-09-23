WILLIAMSBURG — Makayla Mastin’s four-goal effort helped North Laurel lock up the 49th District’s No. 3 seed after the Lady Jaguars handed Whitley County a 6-2 loss on Thursday.
The win improved North Laurel to 2-8-1 overall, and 1-2 against district opponents. The Lady Colonels are now 8-4 and 0-3 against district teams. The loss means Kelly Sawyer’s squad will now be the four seed in the 49th District Tournament.
“It was a great game,” North Laurel coach Jessica Miller said. “The girls are practicing every day, rain or shine, and working relentlessly on correcting what we struggle with. That hard work paid off tonight.
“Our offense had excellent ball movement and countless give-bad- go plays up top,” she added. “Our defense did a much better job holding their line, covering for each other, and stepping up on the shooter. This was the win we needed to be placed as third in the district seeding, and it the confidence boost we needed as we prepare for post-season play.“
Whitley County jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after Meghan Steely found the back of the net during the 11th minute.
The quick goal by the Lady Colonels caught North Laurel’s attention as the Lady Jaguars closed out the first half with three unanswered goals.
Makayla Mastin tied the match at one apiece during the 18th minute while her second goal during the 23rd minute gave North Laurel a 2-1 advantage. Kaidence Collett scored during the 28th minute to increase the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 3-1.
Makayla Mastin’s third goal came during the 43rd minute while giving North Laurel a 4-1 cushion. Maddi Mastin followed with a penalty kick during the 58th minute increased the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 5-1. Makayla Mastin’s final goal extended North Laurel’s lead to 6-1 with 12 minutes remaining. Deserae Haynes added a goal two minutes later wrapup scoring for both teams.
