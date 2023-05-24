LONDON — North Laurel’s boys track and field team made history on Tuesday, capturing the Class 3A, Region 7 championship for the first time in program history.
The Jaguars collected 118 points, 23 more than runner-up Madison Central, who finished with 95 points.
North Laurel had six first-place efforts — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Carson Collett, Jasper Hampton, Trenton Pool, and Xander Harris); Gamarius Isby (100 Meter Dash & 400 Meter Dash); 4x400 Meter Relay team (Carson Collett, Cam Anderson, Xander Harris, and Gamarius Isby); Luke Robinson (Shot Put & Discus).
“We are so excited to have won the boys Class 3A, Region 7 (championship) for the first time in the school's history,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “We have come very close a couple of times in the last several years, but this year we finally accomplished it. It took some very good performances by many of our athletes, but they were up to the challenge. This year we had probably talked less about winning the region than in the past and we just went out and performed. We are a very young team with only three seniors and three juniors.
“Luke Robinson and Gamarius Isby each had two first-place finishes along with two winning relay teams which is huge because that is 60 big points,” she added. “However, we would not have won had it not been for all the other outstanding individual and relay performances. We are going to state fairly healthy and with a good opportunity to have several top eight finishes.”
South Laurel turned in a fourth-place effort with 56.50 points while Whitley County placed sixth with 54 points.
The Cardinals’ Jacob Tapscott placed first in the 1600 Meter Run while also capturing top honors in the 800 Meter Run. Will Stanko turned in two second-place efforts in the 1600 Meter Run, and the 3200 Meter run.
The Colonels had one first-place finisher, Brayden Mahan, who won top honors in the High Jump event. Lucas Queener finished second in the Long Jump event while Ethan Wilson finished second in the Shot Put event.
Boys Team Results
1. North Laurel 118, 2. Madison Central 95 , 3. Pulaski County 90, 4. Madison Southern 56.50, 4. South Laurel 56.50, 6. Whitley County 54, 7. Southwestern 50, 8. West Jessamine 38.
