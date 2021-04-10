LEXINGTON — Marshall County shot a sizzling 73.9 percent (17-of-23, 6-of-9 from 3-point range) from the floor en route to its 50-33 victory over Henderson County in semifinal action of Saturday’s 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16.
The Lady Marshals were led by a balanced attack with Cayson Conner (14 points), Layne Pea (13 points), and Halle Langhi (12 points) each scoring in double figures.
Henderson County built an early 6-2 advantage before seeing the Lady Marshals cut their deficit to 12-11 at the end of the period.
The Lady Colonels hit 6-of-12 shot attempts while Marshall County turned in a 5-of-6 shooting effort.
Balanced scoring in the first half for the Lady Marshals played a big role in Marshall County taking a 28-24 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Langhi led the way with 10 points while three players scored six points apiece. The Lady Marshals continued to shoot lights out in the period, hitting 11-of-13 shot attempts in the first half, including a 4-of-6 effort from behind the arc.
Thomas led Henderson County with 10 points while the Lady Colonels were 12-of-26, and 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
Marshall County’s lead grew to 34-24 with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter after baskets by Langhi, Pea, and Conner. Lacer’s 3-pointer with 1:31 left cut Henderson County’s deficit to 34-27 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Marshals put the game out of reach with an 8-1 run to open the final period. Three-pointers by Pea, and Presley Jezik, combined with a layup by Jada Driver gave Marshall County a 42-28 lead, allowing the Lady Marshals to never look back.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Marshall County 50, Henderson County 33
Henderson County 12 12 3 6 33
Marshall County 11 17 6 16 50
Henderson County (33) — Thomas 11, Wirth 7, Kemp 4, Dixon 4, Veal 2, Lacer 5.
Marshall County (50) — Driver 8, Pea 13, Conner 14, Jezik 3, Langhi 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.