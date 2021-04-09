LEXINGTON — Marshall County punched its ticket for Saturday’s 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinal after rallying to knock off Bethlehem on Friday.
The Lady Marshals received a 24-point scoring effort from Cayson Conner, and 15 points from Halle Langhi to defeat the Banshees, 58-51.
Marshall County hit 17-of-43 shot attempts, including a 6-of-16 effort from 3-point range while Bethlehem struggled shooting the ball, hitting on only 18-of-56 shot attempts from the floor. The Banshees were also 4-of-16 from behind the arc. Elle Thompson led Bethlehem with 20 points while Amelia Hodges added 12 points.
Thompson and Spalding combined to score nine points in the first quarter, allowing Bethlehem to build a 14-10 lead over the Lady Marshals. Langhi kept Marshall County in the game early with six points on 2-of-3 shooting.
Marshall County chipped away at its deficit in the second quarter, outscoring the Banshees, 16-14, to make the score, 28-26 at halftime. The Lady Marshals hit 9-of-19 shot attempts in the first half while Bethlehem was 9-of-21. Hodges led the Banshees with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half while Lang and Driver each had six points apiece for Marshall County.
The Lady Marshals finally regained the lead in the third quarter when Conner’s 3-pointer gave her team a 29-28 advantage at the 6:40 mark. Conner followed with a layup a minute late, increasing her team’s advantage to 31-28.
The Banshees tied the contest on two occasions during the period but Connor’s layup with under a minute left gave the Lady Marshals a 37-35 edge entering the fourth quarter.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Marshall County 58, Bethlehem 51
Bethlehem 14 14 7 16 51
Marshall County 10 16 11 21 58
Bethlehem (51) — Hodges 12, Thompson 20, Thurmond 7, Spalding 4, Filiatreau 4, Smalley 4.
Marshall County (58) — Driver 6, Pea 5, Conner 24, Jezik 5, Langhi 15, Galloway 3.
