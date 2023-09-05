IRVINE — North Laurel continued its winning ways on Tuesday, traveling to play Estill County while knocking off the Lady Engineers, 3-2.
The Lady Jaguars are winners of three straight and have now won three matches in a row.
“It was another great performance from our defense and offense tonight,” North Laurel coach Crystal Miller said. “I’m very proud of their efforts and how they are coming together as a team. Estill is a great team offensively and defensively, we battled back well and never gave up.”
Estill County jumped out to a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match before a goal by Makayla Mastin (assist by Haley Combs) tied the game at one apiece during the 19th minute.
The Lady Engineers reclaimed a 2-1 lead two minutes later and took the one-goal edge into halftime.
North Laurel picked up its play on both ends of the field in the second half.
Sarah Watkins found the back of the net thanks to an assist from Combs to tie the match at two apiece during the 53rd minute.
Mastin’s second goal of the match (assist by Combs) with under two minutes remaining gave North Laurel the lead for good.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Thursday at home at 6 p.m. against 49th District rival Corbin.
Monday’s game
A two-week layoff didn’t seem to bother Courtney Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars during their match with Danville on Monday.
The Lady Jaguars didn’t miss a beat, defeating the Lady Admirals, 4-0, while improving to 4-1 during the process.
“Our defense and offense played great tonight,” Miller said. “The final score does not reflect the shots on goal at all, but our offense kept shooting until the shots started falling in the last 15 minutes of the game.
“Danville is a good aggressive team,” she added. “I’m proud of how our girls played and didn’t give up. It was a good way to start a week full of games.”
Roslyn Valentine scored North Laurel’s lone goal of the first half with 13 minutes remaining before the Lady Jaguars began to take over in the second half.
Makayla Mastin scored a goal (Lauren Crouch assist) with 11 minutes remaining in the match to make the score 2-0. Haley Combs assisted Mikaela Barnett’s goal to give North Laurel a 3-0 edge.
Mastin put the finishing touches on North Laurel’s win with a goal (assist by Combs) with less than a minute remaining, securing the Lady Jaguars’ 4-0 victory.
