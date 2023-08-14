STANFORD — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar soccer team kept its perfect record intact by picking up a thrilling 3-2 come from behind win during the final minute of its matchup with Lincoln County on Monday.
With the game tied at two apiece, Mak Mastin scored with a minute to go to give her team the win.
Mastin led the way with three goals, while Lauren Crouch had an assist. Meikala Barnett finished with an assist as well.
Mastin scored the game’s first goal with 29 minutes remaining in the first half after taking a pass from Barnett.
North Laurel held the slim 1-0 edge until the Lady Patriots tied the match at one apiece with 19 minutes remaining in regulation.
Lincoln County briefly took a 2-1 lead with 12 minutes left before Mastin’s goal (assist by Crouch) tied the game at two apiece, setting up Mastin’s game winning goal during the 79th minute.
“Tonight was really a team effort by all,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “Our defense had some great stops, Brooklyn had some amazing stops and our offense worked together to get the ball in the back of net! We didn’t give up when we were down, we battled, I’m really proud of this team.
“Our JV won 3-1, goals by Annabelle Welch, Lauren Crouch and Presley Thompson,” she added. “Mak Gilbert stepped in as goalie and did a fantastic job.”
