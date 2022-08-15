LANCASTER — Take a bow Makayla Mastin.
The North Laurel junior forward scored eight goals to get her name in the KHSAA record books (11th all-time) on Monday as North Laurel handed host Garrard County a 10-0 loss.
Mastin scored early and often as North Laurel improved to 1-0 on the season.
“Since this was our first game, it was our first opportunity to see how the girls would do and how well they would work together,” North Laurel coach Jessica Miller said. “It was mostly an offensive game, and we did a great job keeping the ball on their end.
“Our midfielders and forwards had several great give-and-go plays that led to a lot of great crosses and goal scoring opportunities,” she added. “Makayla Mastin scored eight goals, which puts her in the state record books as being tied with 11 other players who have scored that many goals in one game.”
Freshman Mikaela Moore, and Lauren Crouch also found the back of the net in the win.
“Overall, it was a really great game that ended in a mercy rule score of 10-0 with eight minutes left,” Miller said. “I’m proud of the girls and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season will bring.”
