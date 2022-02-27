MATCHUP IN A BOX
Knox Central vs. Corbin
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Monday, 2/28---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Knox Central (20-8)
Head Coach: Steve Warren
Key Players: #35 Halle Collins (19.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 54% FG, 83% FT, District P-o-Y), #21 Presley Partin (13.3 ppg, 1.9 3PT/g, 75% FT, all-district), #5 Caylan Mills (9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg 75% FT, all-district), #00 Reagan Jones (6.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg), #10 Timberly Fredrick (5.9 ppg), #2 Zoey Liford (4.6 ppg)
Cantrall Rating: 71.0 (5th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .591 (5th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 64.9-47.8
Team Field Goal: 45.7%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 33.5%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.1
Team Free Throw %: 68.6%
How They Got Here: 51st District champion (d. Lynn Camp 88-31, d. Barbourville 77-32).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 3-3 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. Corbin, 0-1 vs. Bell County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 9-3
Current Streak: Won 2
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 16-32 (0 championship, 3 runner-up).
Recent Meetings: CHS 65-56 (2/15/22); KC 72-62 (2/1/21); CHS 51-50 (2/10/20).
Corbin (22-6)
Head Coach: Isaac Wilson
Key Players: #11 Kallie Housley (15.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 78% FT, district P-o-Y), #24 Shelby Stewart (14.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 3pt/g, all-district), #2 Darcie Anderson (12.4 ppg, 52% FG, 44% 3ptFG%), #22 Bailey Stewart (7.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg), #14 Raegan Walker (5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 73.8 (4th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .640 (2nd in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 65.1-45.8
Team Field Goal: 43.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 7.5
Team Free Throw %: 65.6%
How They Got Here: 50th District runner-up (d. Williamsburg 89-23, l. South Laurel 54-61).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 3-5 (1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-2 vs. South Laurel, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-2 vs. Bell County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 12-5
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 37-26 (5 championships, 7 runner-up).
North Laurel vs. Harlan County
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Monday, 2/28---7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
North Laurel (23-5)
Head Coach: Eddie Mahan
Key Players: #3 Hailee Valentine (19.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 50% FG, 84% FT 2.2 3ptFG/g, district P-o-Y), #23 Emily Sizemore (14.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 85% FT, all-district), #21 Brooke Nichelson (13.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 56% FG, all-district), #54 Chloe McKnight (10.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 58% FG, all-district), #5 Bella Sizemore (7.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 46% 3ptFG), #00 Jaelyn Black (5.3 ppg), #35 Gracie McKnight (3.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Cantrall Rating: 79.4 (2nd in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .656 (1st in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 69.6-52.2
Team Field Goal %: 47.4%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.1%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.3
Team Free Throw %: 77.4%
How They Got Here: 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 96-37, d. Jackson County 76-49).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-0 (3-0 vs. Jackson County, 1-0 vs. Bell County, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 11-0
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 14-13 (1 championship, 3 runner-up)
Recent meeting: 3/27/21: NL 65-38 (regional semifinal), 1/14/21: NL 60-15, 3/4/19 NL 73-33 (regional final), 1/5/19: NL 72-43. NL has won the last four in the series after losing the previous eight games versus HC.
Harlan County (20-11)
Head Coach: Anthony Nolan
Key Players: #15 Ella Karst (16.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg 77% FT, all-district), #20 Jaylin Smith (11.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 50% FG), #44 Taylor Lunsford (6.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 50% FG), #13 Taytum Griffin (5.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg), #21 Hailey Austin (5.5 ppg, district Newcomer of the Year), #22 Kylie Jones (3.9 ppg, 75% FT)
Cantrall Rating: 56.9 (7th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .553 (7th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 53.2-49.8
Team Field Goal %: 43.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 29.8%
Team 3pt FG/g: 3.0
Team Free Throw %: 63.2%
How They Got Here: 52nd District runner-up (d. Middlesboro 47-43, l. Bell County 38-53).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-7 (1-0 vs. Barbourville, 0-1 vs. Jackson County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-1 vs. Corbin, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-3 vs. Bell County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 14-7
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 9-1
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 17-9 (1 championship, 6 runner-up).
Bell County vs. Jackson County
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Tuesday, 3/1---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Bell County (24-7)
Head Coach: David Teague
Key Players: #11 Gracie Jo Wilder (16.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 52% FG, district P-o-Y), #5 Nadine Johnson (13.3 ppg, 57% FG, all-district), #23 Mataya Ausmus (12.1 ppg, 2.1 3ptFG/g), #10 Ashtyn Meyers (8.0 ppg, 2.1 3ptFG/g), #22 Lauren McGeorge 6.1 ppg), #50 Nevaeh Kerns (4.3 ppg, 51% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 76.1 (3rd in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .634 (3rd in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 65.5-51.6
Team Field Goal %: 44.8%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 31.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.3
Team Free Throw %: 62.5%
How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Harlan 81-46, d. Harlan County 53-38).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-3 (3-0 vs. Harlan County, 2-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Jackson County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 14-3
Current Streak: Won 10
Last Ten Games: 10-0
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 25-29 (1 championship, 6 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/15/22 BC 75-49, 2/6/21 JC 47-42, 1/8/21 BC 67-56.
Jackson County (21-9)
Head Coach: Kourtney Tyra
Key Players: #34 Abby Gilbert (14.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 61% FG, all-district), #44 Kenady Ward (11.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg), #00 Madison Curry (10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg), #4 Natalie Carl (7.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), #10 Eden Lakes (6.3 ppg, 79% FT), #52 Jenna Creech (3.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 66.4 (6th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .581 (6th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 59.9-48.8
Team Field Goal: 45.1%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 29.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 4.2
Team Free Throw %: 66.1%
How They Got Here: 49th District runner-up (d. Clay County 32-22, l. North Laurel 49-76).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-6 (1-0 vs. Harlan County,0-1 vs. Bell County, 0-2 vs. South Laurel, 0-3 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 12-6
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 22-18 (5 championships, 1 runner-up).
South Laurel vs. Barbourville
Girls’ 13th Region First Round
Tuesday, 3/1---7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
South Laurel (22-8)
Head Coach: Chris Souder
Key Players: #2 Clara Collins (15.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 3ptFG/g, all-district), #32 Rachel Presley (10.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 60% FG, 73% FT, all-district), #13 Emily Cox (9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg), #10 Gracie Turner (8.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 50% FG), #54 Peyton Mabe (7.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, district Newcomer of the Year), #3 Corbin Miller (4.7 ppg).
Cantrall Rating: 80.6 (1st in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .629 (4th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 62.7-49.8
Team Field Goal %: 43.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 32.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.7
Team Free Throw %: 67.9%
How They Got Here: 50th District champion (d. Whitley County 69-50, d. Corbin 61-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-2 (2-0 vs. Jackson County, 2-1 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Bell County, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-2
Current Streak: Won 11
Last Ten Games: 10-0
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 19-10 (3 championships, 2 runner-up).
Recent Meetings: 2/15/19: SL 64-21. South Laurel has won 8 of 9 matchups between the two schools historically. The lone BHS win was a 58-54 overtime decision on 12/30/12.
Barbourville (10-14)
Head Coach: Scott Broughton
Key Players: #44 Brianna Gallagher (19.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, all-district), #5 Sarah Smith (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), #24 Aimee Woolum (7.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg), #11 Aubrey Woolum (6.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg), #32 Danni Jordan (4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), #4 Cheyenne Sizemore (3.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 37.0 (11th in region)
KHSAA RPI Rating: .440 (10th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 52.1-56.9
Team Field Goal: 41.5%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 29.1%
Team 3pt FG/g: 3.0
Team Free Throw %: 57.4%
How They Got Here: 51st District runner-up (d. Pineville 51-47, l. Knox Central 32-77).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 0-3 (0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-2 vs. Knox Central).
Record vs. 13th Region: 7-7
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 4-6
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 0-5.
