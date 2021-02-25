North Laurel senior Jonathan McCowan signed his letter of intent Wednesday, February 3. McCowan, a pitcher for the Jaguars, will continue his education and playing career at Centre College next year. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
McCowan signs to play baseball at Centre College
