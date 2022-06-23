HAZARD — Lucas McQueen turned in an impressive effort at the plate, earning Player of the Game honors by delivering a home run, a triple, and two runs scored during the North Laurel eight-year-old All-Stars’ 15-3 win over Tri-City.
North Laurel fell behind 3-1 in the first inning, but its defense didn’t allow a run for the remainder of the contest. Tyler Oliver finished with three hits, and three runs scored in the win as North Laurel used a seven-run second inning to pull away.
Tyler Oliver, Luke Robinson, Jaxton Larkey, Carter House, Nate Valentine, Titus Cupp, and McQueen each scored in the inning.
Oliver, Robinson, and Conner Bales each scored in the third inning to give North Laurel an 11-3 advantage while McQueen, Weston Reid, Kaleb Dalton, and Oliver each scored to wrap up North Laurel’s scoring.
McQueen, Oliver, Valentine, Bales, Reid, and Jacob Kuehne each finished 3-for-3 at the plate while Carter House and Larkey had two hits. Cupp, Daulton, and Robinson each finished with a hit apiece.
